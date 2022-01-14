Fight Over Djibouti Port Project Can Stay In Hong Kong

By Caroline Simson (January 14, 2022, 9:19 PM EST) -- A Hong Kong appeals court Friday refused to send DP World's lawsuit accusing a Chinese state-owned port operator of interfering with a lucrative deal to operate a deep-sea terminal in Djibouti to that country's courts, saying there's no reason that the African nation would be a better venue. The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Court of Appeal said China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. hadn't shown that the Djibouti courts would be "clearly and distinctly more appropriate" for the litigation, filed by two DP World subsidiaries and a joint venture that DP World created with the Djibouti...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS