Importer Fights Errant Duties On Chinese Tire Shipments

By Alyssa Aquino (January 14, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- A Puerto Rican tire distributor took U.S. Customs and Border Protection to the U.S. Court of International Trade, saying that border officials wrongly roped in a shipment of Chinese tires under a duty order nearly double the correct one. Ricardo Cruz Distributors Inc. said that CBP is "clearly and unequivocally" instructed to charge a 15.56% countervailing tariff rate on items produced or exported by Tyrechamp Group Co. Ltd. Because Ricardo Cruz had purchased its tires from Tyrechamp, it should have faced that 15.56% levy, instead of the higher 30.61% rate that border officials assessed, the distributor said in its Thursday complaint....

