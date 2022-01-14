Chinese Cos. Seek Immunity In Dupont IP Criminal Case

By Dorothy Atkins (January 14, 2022, 5:40 PM EST) -- Chinese steel companies urged a California federal judge Friday to throw out criminal espionage charges they stole DuPont trade secrets for creating titanium dioxide after the Ninth Circuit refused to toss the allegations, arguing that the companies are shielded under the sovereign immunity doctrine and they never waived their defense. During a hearing on a motion to dismiss held via Zoom, Robert P. Feldman of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, who represents Pangang Group Co. Ltd. and its related entities, disputed arguments by federal prosecutors that the companies had waived their common law sovereign immunity defense. The attorney pointed U.S....

