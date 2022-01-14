Conn. High Court Affirms 'Gross Negligence' In Atty Filing

By Sameer Rao (January 14, 2022, 4:49 PM EST) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court's seven justices unanimously agreed that a Groton-based attorney and former practicing doctor should have known the expert witness letters accompanying his client's medical malpractice claim needed to state the expert's qualifications, according to a slip opinion published Thursday. Associate Justice Andrew McDonald's opinion on the case, whose oral arguments the high court heard in Feb. 2021, acknowledged Joseph P. Zeppieri's belief that his failure to include the witnesses' health care credentials in their statutorily-required medical opinion letters was an innocuous mistake. Zeppieri made this argument throughout the appeal of the 2019 Superior Court decision that dismissed his malpractice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS