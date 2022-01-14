NY Investor Gets 17½ Years For $115M Ponzi Scheme

By Ivan Moreno (January 14, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- A New York investment manager has received a 17 ½-year prison sentence for leading a massive Ponzi scheme prosecutors said conned at least 1,000 investors out of $115.5 million over 10 years. The sentence was the minimum federal prosecutors asked for Perry Santillo, a man they described as "pathetically self-indulgent with his victims' money," alleging he spent lavishly on custom-made clothing and Las Vegas parties where he commissioned a rap song called "King Perry" in honor of himself. U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. handed down the sentence Thursday and ordered Santillo to pay nearly $103 million in restitution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS