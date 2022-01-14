Veteran EDNY Prosecutor Tapped For Top Biz Fraud Role

By Pete Brush (January 14, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace on Friday announced the appointment of veteran Eastern District of New York prosecutor David Pitluck to serve as chief of the district's business and securities fraud section, one of a flurry of senior leadership picks. The acting fraud section chief since June, Pitluck prosecuted former BigLaw attorney Evan Greebel for conspiring with disgraced pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to misappropriate investment funds, Peace said in a staff memo. Pitluck has also prosecuted many other cases since joining the office in 2013, Peace noted. In USA v. Och-Ziff, Pitluck prosecuted a New York-based hedge fund for alleged bribery of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS