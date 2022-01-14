Test-Takers Say Pearson's Vein Scans Violate Privacy Rights

By Lauraann Wood (January 14, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Illinois test-takers hit Pearson Education Inc. on Thursday with state court biometric privacy claims that the company unlawfully requires them to use a device that scans their hands' vein patterns to help verify their identities. Illinois resident Tammy Velazquez claimed Pearson has violated the Biometric Information Privacy Act by failing to obtain informed consent before requiring people who visit its testing centers for in-person exams to use a device that scans, stores and uses their palms' unique vein patterns to help verify their identities. Pearson has also never provided test-takers in the state with written disclosures explaining...

