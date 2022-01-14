Claims Court Says $774M Army Deal Protestor Lacks Standing

By Daniel Wilson (January 14, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims has tossed a CACI International unit's lawsuit seeking a reevaluation of bids on a $774.3 million U.S. Army encryption device acquisition, saying the company's failure to address an alleged conflict of interest meant it lacked legal standing. For CACI Inc.-Federal to pursue its claims that the Army had wrongly evaluated the company's bid, it had to show it was prejudiced by the Army's alleged errors, Federal Claims Judge Zachary N. Somers said. CACI's failure to rebut claims that it had an organizational conflict of interest, or OCI, related to the contract meant that it couldn't prove...

