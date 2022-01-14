Fed. Circ. Will Let Albright Keep Battery Biz Patent Row

By Andrew Karpan (January 14, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday told a Chinese battery company it would not stop a New Jersey federal judge from sending a lawsuit to the patent-heavy docket of Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright, in part because the Chinese company "feigned cooperation" in patent negotiations in order to file its declaratory suit first. The unsigned six-page decision from the court was bad news for Amperex Technology Ltd., a Hong Kong-based company that calls itself "the world's leading producer and innovator of lithium-ion batteries." It was hit with a lawsuit in Texas federal court by Maxell Holdings, a Japanese brand...

