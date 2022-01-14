BALCA Says COVID Supply Delays Warrant H-2A Extensions

By Grace Dixon (January 14, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board granted an Iowa construction company's requested extensions for nine temporary employees after supply chain delays set back construction work, though it noted that supply chain issues are not a blanket justification. Administrative Law Judge Sean M. Ramaley on Thursday overturned a certifying officer's earlier order denying 4L Construction Inc.'s request for an eight-month extension on the workers' H-2A certifications, after delayed deliveries of raw materials pushed off the completion date for construction on an Iowa farm. Though the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals acknowledges that supply chain disruptions aren't a sufficient reason to...

