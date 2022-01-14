Fed. Circ. Flips Winner In California Gun Patent Case

By Dani Kass (January 14, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge wrongly defined a term in Evolusion Concepts' gun magazine patent and in doing so granted a win to the wrong party, the Federal Circuit said Friday. The appeals court said Juggernaut Tactical Inc. should be liable for infringing Evolusion's patent, reversing the lower court ruling clearing Juggernaut. The companies had agreed that infringement rests squarely on that claim construction, according to the precedential opinion. The dispute is over a way of converting a semi-automatic rifle that has a detachable magazine to one with a fixed magazine. A detachable magazine allows for faster refills than fixed magazines, and...

