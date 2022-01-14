Samsung Settles Wireless Charger Patent Row Ahead Of Trial

By Katie Buehler (January 14, 2022, 5:27 PM EST) -- Samsung notified a Texas federal court on Friday that it has settled a wireless battery charging patent dispute less than two weeks after a trial in the case was postponed until February because of an expert witness' positive COVID-19 test. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and patent-holder Garrity Power Services LLC submitted a joint notice of settlement to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the Eastern District of Texas, and he stayed all deadlines in the case, including a Feb. 7 trial date. The notice didn't include details of the settlement agreement and counsel for both parties didn't immediately respond to requests...

