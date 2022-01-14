8th Circ. Backs Toss Of ND Tribe Member's Election Challenge

By Andrew Westney (January 14, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday upheld a North Dakota federal judge's decision to dismiss an election rule challenge by a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes, saying that the tribe's requirement that members return to the tribe's Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to vote in elections didn't violate federal laws. Tribe member Raymond Cross told the circuit court in March that the federally recognized tribe's rule violates both the federal Indian Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, asking for the court to overturn U.S. District Judge Daniel M. Traynor's October 2020 decision that the federal courts couldn't resolve what the...

