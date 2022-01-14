Mich. College Football Doctor Must Face Med Mal Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (January 14, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- A Michigan appellate panel has refused to toss a medical malpractice suit accusing a Central Michigan University football team physician of improperly refusing to grant a medical clearance to a previously concussed player, saying the doctor can't claim governmental immunity. In a per curiam decision Thursday, a three-judge panel affirmed the trial court's denial of summary judgment in a suit alleging Dr. Matthew R. Jackson failed to properly conduct a medical evaluation of Saylor Lavallii, a player with a history of concussions, and improperly refused to grant him a medical clearance to play for the 2015 season. According to the suit,...

