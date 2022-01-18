SEC Seeks $338K From Adviser Who Lost Investors Millions

By Al Barbarino (January 18, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants a Georgia federal judge to make an investment adviser pay more than $338,000 in penalties for losing $2.6 million of investors' funds after he allegedly duped them into believing that their money was insured, and that he had worked with a financial research lab that didn't actually exist. The SEC is requesting that the court order John Robert Jones Jr. to pay disgorgement of $127,714, prejudgment interest of $16,163.89, and a civil penalty of $195,047, according to a Friday motion for final judgment that aims to justify those amounts. The two parties previously reached...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS