Judge Gives J&J Talc Unit's Ch. 11 Dismissal Bid Prominence

By Vince Sullivan (January 14, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt talc subsidiary will litigate its quest for an injunction barring claims against non-debtor entities at the same time as talc injury claimants argue for the bad-faith dismissal of the Chapter 11 case, a New Jersey judge ruled Friday. During a virtual hearing, Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said it made sense to delay the motion of LTL Management LLC to make permanent the injunction that has stopped the prosecution of talc claims against J&J and others until the claimants' motion to dismiss the company's Chapter 11 case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS