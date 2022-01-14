Brand Battles: Coachella Wants 'Bookchella' To Face Music

By Tiffany Hu (January 14, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the organizers of the popular music festival Coachella are trying to block a trademark application for "Bookchella" — plus four other cases you need to know about. Festival Fight Coachella Music Festival LLC went to the board on Wednesday to stop a small publishing company from registering "Bookchella" and "Bookchella, Young Readers To Future Leaders" as trademarks, citing its own registrations for the yearly music festival. The applications — filed last May and April, respectively, by Imagine Me Creative Book Publishing LLC — generally cover organizing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS