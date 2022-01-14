401(k) Plan Trustees Get Class Cert. In Foreign Tax Credit Row

By Theresa Schliep (January 14, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge certified a class of employee retirement plan administrators Friday in a suit accusing a life insurance company of improperly benefiting from $100 million in foreign tax credits and failing to pass along the funds. The plan administrators can proceed as a collective in a suit led by brothers Eric and Todd Romano, trustees of a retirement plan under Internal Revenue Code Section 401(k), that accuses John Hancock Life Insurance Co. of impermissibly benefiting from foreign tax credits, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman said in an order. The suit met several requirements for certification, including that the affected...

