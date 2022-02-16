Monsanto, BASF Say $75M Dicamba Verdict Misplaced Blame

By Rachel Scharf (February 16, 2022, 2:41 PM EST) -- Lawyers for Monsanto and BASF Corp. told an Eighth Circuit panel Wednesday that a $75 million judgment improperly held the companies liable for alleged damages to a Missouri farm's peach trees by the weedkiller dicamba, saying they neither manufactured nor sprayed the herbicide. In oral arguments, attorneys for Monsanto and BASF asked the appellate court to undo the judgment awarded to Bader Farms Inc. following the first trial in multidistrict litigation over the companies' versions of dicamba and corresponding seeds made to tolerate the product. A federal jury sided in February 2020 with Bader Farms' claims that thousands of its peach...

