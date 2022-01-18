Judge Sticks With Construction Halt On Power Plant

By Clark Mindock (January 18, 2022, 9:03 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge is standing by an injunction temporarily stopping construction on a planned geothermal power plant, despite concerns raised by the developer that the delay risks costing the company more than $30 million. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Jones on Friday stood by the 90-day restraining order but refused to go any further, saying that a longer delay requested by the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and Center for Biological Diversity would unreasonably tip the scales against developer Ormat Nevada Inc. Judge Jones said a longer injunction was unnecessary in part because the plaintiffs were primarily concerned with the long-term operations...

