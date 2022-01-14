2nd Set Of Juul Buyers Sent To Arbitration

By J. Edward Moreno (January 14, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- A California federal court sent a pair of e-cigarette buyers to arbitration on Friday, making them the second set of potential class representatives forced to settle antitrust claims against Juul and former competitor Altria out of court. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said that although the two purchasers first bought Juul products in 2017, before Juul updated its terms and conditions to include an arbitration policy, they continued to log into their accounts after the terms were updated. The alleged injury stems from the $12.8 billion Altria paid for a 35% stake in Juul in December 2018, which the buyers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS