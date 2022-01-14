Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cigarillo Co. Asks 9th Circ. To Relight $44M Win Over Swisher

By Craig Clough (January 14, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- Cigarillo company Trendsettah urged the Ninth Circuit at a hearing Friday to reinstate its $44.4 million antitrust trial win against tobacco industry giant Swisher, arguing that misrepresentations in the case by Trendsettah's now-incarcerated owner were not a "fraud on the court" as the trial judge held.

Thomas C. Goldstein of Goldstein & Russell PC, who represents Trendsettah USA Inc., told the three-judge panel during a remote hearing that U.S. District Judge James Selna was wrong to grant Swisher International's motion to set aside the judgment under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(d)(3), which allows such an action for fraud on the court.

All the elements needed to satisfy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!