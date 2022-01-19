Goodwin Nabs Cyber Pro To Boost Incident Response Arsenal

By Allison Grande (January 19, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has continued to grow its data privacy and cybersecurity capabilities, adding a former federal cybercrime prosecutor and cybersecurity investigator with vast experience helping companies prepare for and recover from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. Jud Welle started work Tuesday in Goodwin's New York office as a partner in the firm'sdata, privacy and cybersecurity practice after a nearly three-year stint as head of digital investigations and cyber defense at global investigations firm Nardello & Company. Prior to that, Welle was a managing director at specialized risk management firm Stroz Friedberg and spent more than 12 years as an assistant U.S. attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS