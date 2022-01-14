Security Guards Get Collective Cert. In Wages Dispute

By Morgan Conley (January 14, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- Security guards employed by a Georgia-based company secured collective certification Friday in their federal lawsuit alleging they were denied proper minimum and overtime wages and that their employer retaliated against them when they asked about the missing funds. U.S. District Chief Judge Marc T. Treadwell granted plaintiffs Kenneth Grable and Arthur Redding's motion for conditional certification, noting that their employer, CP Security Groups Inc., has yet to respond to the lawsuit that has been pending for almost a year. The court said that while at this time the only employees who have filed consents to join the litigation are the two...

