Akerman Appeals Counsel DQ In Medicare Repayment Row

By Nathan Hale (January 18, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Akerman LLP told a Florida state appeals court Tuesday that a lower court ruled without basis when it disqualified Gunster from defending Akerman against a bid for its own disqualification as counsel to United Services Automobile Association in a case over Medicare secondary-payer claim reimbursements. During oral arguments before the Third District Court of Appeal, Gunster's Angel A. Cortiñas argued that the disqualification bid from MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC and related plaintiffs in the underlying case is an attempt to interfere with the attorney-client relationship between the two firms that lacks legal basis or evidence of a conflict. "They presented...

