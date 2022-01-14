Gov't Asks Fed. Circ. To Uphold Turkish Steel Pipe Duties

By Jennifer Doherty (January 14, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce was allowed to deduct national security tariffs when calculating the export price of steel pipes from Turkey, the government told the Federal Circuit on Friday, urging it to uphold anti-dumping duties on the goods. In its brief, the government urged the appeals court to back a February decision from the U.S. Court of International Trade, which held that Commerce had reasonably interpreted statutory language to exclude tariffs imposed on foreign steel under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act during its review of anti-dumping duties on pipes made by Borusan Mannesman Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS....

