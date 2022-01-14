Ex-Obama Adviser Cops To Charter School Fraud

By Lauren Berg (January 14, 2022, 9:43 PM EST) -- A former education official in the Obama administration pled guilty Friday to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a charter school network he co-founded, purportedly to get a better deal on a mortgage for a Manhattan apartment. Seth Andrew, 42, pled guilty to wire fraud after using his association with New York City-based Democracy Prep Public Schools to steal $218,005 from the charter network's bank accounts and attempted to cover up the theft by disguising the funds as belonging to a nonprofit he controls, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The criminal complaint doesn't name Democracy Prep, but it...

