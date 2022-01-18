USW Workers Want Class Cert. In Benefits Termination Suit

By Emily Brill (January 18, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- A group of retired United Steelworkers members asked an Indiana federal judge to certify a class in their lawsuit claiming their former employer, a Pittsburgh aluminum manufacturer, illegally terminated their life insurance. The five retirees told the judge Friday that they hope to represent several thousand Alcoa USA Corp. retirees who were represented by either United Steelworkers or the Aluminum Trades Council of Wenatchee, Washington, and lost their company-provided life insurance on Jan. 1, 2020. The retirees claim that a series of collective bargaining agreements between the company and unions established their entitlement to life insurance. But Alcoa violated those agreements...

