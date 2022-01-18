Judge Had Exxon Stock While Overseeing Case, Insurer Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 18, 2022, 3:20 PM EST) -- An insurance company urged the Second Circuit to back its appeal of a $25 million arbitration award for a coverage dispute against ExxonMobil Oil Corp., arguing that a lower court's decision should be vacated as the district judge who ruled in favor of the oil company also owned its stock while presiding over the case. An insurance company in its appeal of a $25 million arbitration award for a coverage dispute against Exxon Mobil Oil Corp. said the lower court's decision should be vacated because the judge who ruled in favor of the oil company owned Exxon stock while presiding over...

