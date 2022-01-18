Teva, Glenmark, Must Face Price-Fixing Suit At Same Trial

By J. Edward Moreno (January 18, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical companies Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. will have to participate in a dual trial in a lawsuit over price-fixing generic drugs after a Pennsylvania federal judge tossed Glenmark's arguments that trying the cases together would not be fair because Teva has significantly more counts against it in the indictment. Denying a motion to sever the trials, U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick found that there was enough of a "transactional nexus" in the alleged conspiracy for the two companies to be tried together. Judge Surrick said just because Teva is charged with three counts and Glenmark...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS