Pharma Co. Gets Partial Win In Cancer Drug Contract Fight

By Celeste Bott (January 18, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge granted OncoGenerix USA Inc. summary judgment on almost all claims in a suit alleging it violated an agreement with Meridian Laboratories Inc. to help develop a cancer treatment, saying Meridian can't back up its allegations that OncoGenerix misappropriated its confidential information. The litigation began as a breach of contract dispute over a 2016 deal under which Meridian agreed to provide OncoGenerix the formula and process for its novel chemotherapy drug, ML 141, for OncoGenerix to scale it up, OncoGenerix said in its motion for partial summary judgment in June. But Meridian later added new allegations based on...

