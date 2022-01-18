Autonomy Chief Wants Extradition Delayed For HP Ruling

By Christopher Crosby (January 18, 2022, 2:30 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for Mike Lynch sought on Tuesday to delay the tech mogul's extradition to the U.S. to face fraud charges until an English civil court rules on Hewlett-Packard's fraud suit over its $11.7 billion acquisition of his software company. A lawyer for the technology entrepreneur asked a High Court judge to grant a request by Home Secretary Priti Patel for more time — until the release of a related civil judgment — to consider whether to extradite Lynch. The former chief executive of Autonomy awaits the outcome of a $5 billion civil claim in London brought against him by HP for conspiring to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS