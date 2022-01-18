Justices Will Not Review Lloyd's Arbitration Fight

By Caroline Simson (January 18, 2022, 10:02 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not review a Ninth Circuit decision permitting a group of British insurance underwriters to force arbitration of a dispute over coverage for property damage caused by Hurricane Harvey despite a state law barring the arbitration of such feuds. The justices' decision not to grant certiorari over the petition submitted by the owner and operator of a Texas townhouse complex leaves unresolved a conflict that has arisen among federal appeals courts on an issue dealing with the intersection of state law, a federal statute relating to insurance, and the New York Convention, an international treaty covering the...

