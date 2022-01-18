High Court Won't Hear Delphi Retirees' Pension Plan Suit

By Rick Archer (January 18, 2022, 2:06 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal by Delphi Corp. retirees contesting the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.'s right to shut down Delphi's pension plan after the company's 2005 bankruptcy. The high court denied certiorari to an appeal by the retirees, who argued the Sixth Circuit erred in 2020 when it decided the decision to terminate their pension plan did not require court approval. The retirees sued PBGC in September 2009, one month after the agency and Delphi, a car parts company that had entered Chapter 11 in 2005, terminated a pension plan for Delphi's salaried employees. The...

