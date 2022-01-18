Facebook Gets PTAB To Review Two Website Patents

By Andrew Karpan (January 18, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- Facebook has convinced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to hold hearings on the validity of claims in two website-building patents asserted against the social media giant and companies like Google and eBay by a small and litigious tech company. The Friday decisions from the patent board were a loss for Novato, Calif.,-based company Express Mobile Inc., which had beaten back challenges at the PTAB over related patents before, most recently a handful that came from Google last October. In fact, the board of three judges agreed to schedule a review of claims in one Express Mobile patent, a hearing that...

