EEOC Chair Says Fair Pay Is Crucial To Diverse Hiring

By Amanda Ottaway (January 19, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- Pay equity is key to attracting and retaining a diverse, talented workforce, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chair Charlotte Burrows said Wednesday. Pay equity is an enforcement priority for both the EEOC and the OFCCP, the agencies' leaders said Wednesday. (iStockPhoto/AndreyPopov) Burrows and Jenny Yang, director of the U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor watchdog, spoke Wednesday at an event to launch a joint initiative aiming to help connect underserved workers with good jobs. Both emphasized that pay equity was an enforcement priority, and Burrows framed it as a smart practice for employers. "Having equal pay is, we recognize, part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS