London Cab Driver Loses Appeal Over 'Worker' Status

By Christopher Crosby (January 18, 2022, 6:32 PM GMT) -- A driver of one of London's famous black cabs cannot sue the company behind an app-powered hire service for allegedly underpaying him because passengers technically booked trips with the company, meaning he doesn't qualify as an employee, a tribunal said Tuesday. Hackney Carriage operator Christopher Johnson cannot bring wage deduction and other employment-related claims against Transopco UK Ltd. because he doesn't qualify as a worker of the British company behind the Mytaxi app, the Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled. Passengers technically booked trips with the company and not the drivers, the tribunal said. This means drivers like Johnson don't count as the company's agents or...

