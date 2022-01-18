Fintech Startup Acorns Grow And SPAC Scrap $2.2B Merger

By Charlie Innis (January 18, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Fintech startup Acorns Grow and Pioneer Merger Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, are canceling a merger that would have brought Acorns to the public markets at a $2.2 billion valuation, with Acorns saying it will pivot to private fundraising due to "market conditions." Pioneer told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it agreed with Acorns to ditch the proposed deal, with the startup required to pay a $17.5 million termination fee, according to a regulatory filing made public Tuesday. Acorns' CEO, Noah Kerner, told Law360 in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the fintech business, which specializes in microinvesting, will...

