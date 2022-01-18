Feds, H-1B Applicants Want IT Group Out Of Lottery Rule Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (January 18, 2022, 7:16 PM EST) -- The federal government and H-1B specialty occupation visa applicants urged a D.C. federal judge in sealed filings Friday not to allow an IT trade group to intervene in the applicants' suit challenging the government's change to the visa lottery process. In separate briefs filed under seal, a group of visa applicants and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asked U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden to reject a sealed motion to intervene filed by the Coppell, Texas-based IT trade group ITServe Alliance. ITServe Alliance is the largest association of information technology solutions and services organizations in the United States, representing more...

