HTC, IPCom Ink Pact To Settle Long-Running Patent Row

By Ryan Davis (January 18, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- German patent licensing company IPCom has announced that it reached a settlement with Taiwanese electronics maker HTC, closing the book on a patent dispute that began more than a decade ago and saw wrangling in courts around the world. IPCom, which is backed by major investment management fund Fortress Investment Group, said in a statement on its website Monday that "we are pleased to announce that HTC and IPCom have settled their long-running dispute by entering into a license agreement covering all of IPCom's assets." A representative for HTC could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. IPCom acquired a portfolio...

