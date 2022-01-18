Fed. Circ. Switches To Video Arguments For February

By Dani Kass (January 18, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday said it will switch remote oral arguments from phone to video starting in February, nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to go virtual. While the arguing attorneys and judges will be able to see each other on video, any members of the public hoping to follow the proceedings will be limited to audio-only streams, and only the audio will be available on the court's website afterward. "For technical reasons, only arguing counsel will be permitted to access the video argument, and the court will not entertain any motions to expand access to the...

