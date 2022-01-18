Gazprom Seeks Arbitration In Latest Polish Pricing Dispute

By Clark Mindock (January 18, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of Russian state-controlled gas monopoly Gazprom has filed arbitration claims against a Polish fossil fuel importer in the hopes of revisiting prices in a long-term contract, adding pressure to the already fragile relationship between the company and Poland. The subsidiary, Gazprom Export, said Friday that it was forced to file the arbitration proceedings after it sent a request in 2017 to state-controlled Polish oil and gas company PGNiG SA to retroactively revise the price terms of a gas sale and purchase contract. The company said the revisions are consistent with the original deal, signed in 1996. Gazprom said that,...

