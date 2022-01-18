Holland & Knight Snags Real Estate Partners From Akerman

By Madison Arnold (January 18, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added a transactional real estate practice in Miami with the hiring of three partners away from Akerman, the firm said Tuesday. Holland & Knight hired Daniel Faust, Adam Zwecker and Jason Vaupen for its 300-attorney national real estate section. They are joined by associates Kazarae Lowe from Akerman and Lauren Swanson from Katten Muchin Rosenman. "With what's going on down here in Florida, and in certain other flourishing real estate markets in the U.S., where our clients are all investing heavily, it was sort of the right time to move in order to continue our growth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS