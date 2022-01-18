DC Circ. Directs DOE To Justify Boiler Efficiency Regulations

By Morgan Conley (January 18, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday gave the U.S. Department of Energy 90 days to better explain why stricter energy efficiency standards for boilers used to heat commercial and multifamily residential buildings are warranted and feasible. In a per curiam judgment, a three-judge panel concluded the Trump administration didn't adequately justify the energy conservation standards for commercial packaged boilers before finalizing the new rule in January 2020. But because problems afflicting the rule "may fairly be characterized as failures to explain," the panel remanded the final rule back to the agency without invalidating it. The panel directed the DOE to remedy the...

