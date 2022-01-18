2008 Crisis Offers Lessons For Oncoming Foreclosure Wave

By Christopher Gorman (January 18, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, practitioners in the area of mortgage foreclosure litigation saw just how inundated the courts could become with a large volume of foreclosure filings. In the years following the financial crisis, tens of thousands of foreclosure filings flooded the courts. The courts in many instances were not well-equipped to deal with this volume of foreclosure litigation that had not previously been seen in recent memory. Now, as we face the lifting of the New York foreclosure moratorium covering many foreclosure actions that was enacted nearly two years ago in the wake of the COVID-19...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS