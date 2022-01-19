Latham Grows Exec Compensation Practice With Sidley Atty

By Sanjay Talwani (January 19, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP is boosting its executive compensation, employment and benefits practice with the addition of a former Sidley Austin LLP partner to its Chicago office, according to the firm. Benjamin Rosemergy joined Latham's tax department Tuesday, bringing experience on a wide variety of corporate transactions related to executive compensation and employee benefits. Rosemergy has represented private equity funds in complex transactions and public and private companies with stock and asset acquisitions and divestitures, add-on and carveout transactions, bankruptcy-related transactions and other matters. He advises executives and management teams and has worked on the establishment of equity-based compensation arrangements, nonqualified deferred compensation...

