DOD Says Navy Vax Challengers Jumped Gun On Lawsuit

By Daniel Wilson (January 18, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has urged a Texas federal judge to toss a lawsuit alleging its COVID-19 vaccine mandate violates the religious beliefs of members of the Navy's Special Warfare Command, saying the suit was premature and filed in the wrong state. The 35 Special Warfare Command members sued despite the U.S. Navy not yet ruling on any of their accommodation requests, and they also need to get through another administrative process before they can properly sue, the DOD said in a motion to dismiss filed late on Friday. "Plaintiffs filed suit before providing the Navy chain of command a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS