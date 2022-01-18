NY Gov. Says Part Of $2B Pool Could Aid Landlords, Tenants

By Emma Whitford (January 18, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year includes $2 billion in state funding for pandemic recovery efforts, some of which could potentially help boost an oversubscribed federal rental assistance program. Hochul did not say exactly how the funds would be used in her Tuesday morning address on the proposed $216 billion fiscal year 2023 budget, though she noted that they could aid landlords and tenants. The annual address kicks off weeks of negotiations ahead of the April 1 budget deadline. "We've set aside $2 billion for pandemic recovery initiatives. And I'll work with the Legislature to...

