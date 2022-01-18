Ex-Herbalife Exec Accused Of Cutting Bogus $20M Dell Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (January 18, 2022, 8:45 PM EST) -- Dietary supplement company Herbalife International of America Inc. hit a former Herbalife executive and a computer equipment reseller with a breach of contract suit in California federal court Monday, accusing the ex-executive of cutting an unauthorized $20 million deal to buy used Dell equipment and forging order documents. In a 22-page complaint, the Los Angeles-based Herbalife claims former vice president of infrastructure and operations Gerry Berg of Pennsylvania ignored corporate procurement procedures and cut a multimillion-dollar deal with computer equipment reseller Eastern Computer Exchange Inc. for a Herbalife "business community and disaster recovery" project. Herbalife claims that Berg's undocumented dealings with...

