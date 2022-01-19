Full Dallas Appeals Court Mulls Arbitration For Serial Killings

By Katie Buehler (January 19, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- The full Dallas appellate court on Wednesday grappled with whether a court or arbitrator has the power to decide if five families of murder victims are required to arbitrate negligence and wrongful death claims against a senior living community for allegedly allowing an accused serial killer access to its premises. Prestonwood Tradition LP, which operates a senior living community in Dallas, and related entities told the Fifth Court of Appeals during virtual oral arguments it should affirm a split panel's October ruling that an arbitrator must determine whether federal or state arbitration statutes apply to the families' claims. The families, however,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS